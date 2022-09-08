The Murder Inc Story

Dive into world of music mogul Irv Gotti with untold stories and firsthand accounts from those who were there to experience the rise, fall and redemption of his Murder Inc Records.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Exclusive
- 40:27
S1 • E1
It's MurdaIrv Gotti, the cofounder of Murder Inc Records, explains how his love of DJing led to producing beats and forming relationships with era-defining artists DMX, Ja Rule and more.08/09/2022
- 40:29Sign In to Watch
S1 • E2
Livin' It UpIrv Gotti, Ja Rule and others in the industry describe Murder Inc heating up with a smash hit record, bad blood with 50 Cent and a high-profile collaboration with a New York music star.08/16/2022
- 40:24Sign In to Watch
S1 • E3
FoolishIrv's focus on an emerging artist impacts the label and his crumbling marriage, his attempt to sign Nas causes strife within the rap world, and Murder Inc's rivalry with 50 Cent intensifies.08/23/2022
- 39:57Sign In to Watch
S1 • E4
So Much PainAshanti's second album is a hit, and singer Lloyd makes a splash, but hip-hop culture is threatened when Irv and the label are accused of laundering money for drug kingpin Supreme.08/30/2022
- 40:18Sign In to Watch
S1 • E5
Pain Is LoveMurder Inc and hip hop itself stand trial when the feds accuse Irv Gotti and his brother of laundering money, then the mogul embarks on a comeback and reckons with his life's journey.09/06/2022
About
Discover the untold stories of the skyrocketing success, downfall and redemption of music mogul Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records from the people who were there to see it firsthand.