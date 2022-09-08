The Murder Inc Story

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Pain Is LoveSeason 1 E 5 • 09/06/2022
Murder Inc and hip hop itself stand trial when the feds accuse Irv Gotti and his brother of laundering money, then the mogul embarks on a comeback and reckons with his life's journey.
40:27
The Murder Inc StoryS1 • E1It's Murda
Irv Gotti, the cofounder of Murder Inc Records, explains how his love of DJing led to producing beats and forming relationships with era-defining artists DMX, Ja Rule and more.
08/09/2022
40:29
The Murder Inc StoryS1 • E2Livin' It Up
Irv Gotti, Ja Rule and others in the industry describe Murder Inc heating up with a smash hit record, bad blood with 50 Cent and a high-profile collaboration with a New York music star.
08/16/2022
40:24
The Murder Inc StoryS1 • E3Foolish
Irv's focus on an emerging artist impacts the label and his crumbling marriage, his attempt to sign Nas causes strife within the rap world, and Murder Inc's rivalry with 50 Cent intensifies.
08/23/2022
39:57
The Murder Inc StoryS1 • E4So Much Pain
Ashanti's second album is a hit, and singer Lloyd makes a splash, but hip-hop culture is threatened when Irv and the label are accused of laundering money for drug kingpin Supreme.
08/30/2022
