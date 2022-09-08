Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

The Murder Inc Story
Livin' It Up
Season 1 E 2 • 08/16/2022

Irv Gotti, Ja Rule and others in the industry describe Murder Inc heating up with a smash hit record, bad blood with 50 Cent and a high-profile collaboration with a New York music star.

Watching

Full Ep
40:27

The Murder Inc Story
S1 • E1
It's Murda

Irv Gotti, the cofounder of Murder Inc Records, explains how his love of DJing led to producing beats and forming relationships with era-defining artists DMX, Ja Rule and more.
08/09/2022
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch

The Murder Inc Story
S1 • E2
Livin' It Up

Irv Gotti, Ja Rule and others in the industry describe Murder Inc heating up with a smash hit record, bad blood with 50 Cent and a high-profile collaboration with a New York music star.
08/16/2022
Full Ep
40:24
Sign in to Watch

The Murder Inc Story
S1 • E3
Foolish

Irv's focus on an emerging artist impacts the label and his crumbling marriage, his attempt to sign Nas causes strife within the rap world, and Murder Inc's rivalry with 50 Cent intensifies.
08/23/2022
Full Ep
39:57
Sign in to Watch

The Murder Inc Story
S1 • E4
So Much Pain

Ashanti's second album is a hit, and singer Lloyd makes a splash, but hip-hop culture is threatened when Irv and the label are accused of laundering money for drug kingpin Supreme.
08/30/2022
Full Ep
40:18
Sign in to Watch

The Murder Inc Story
S1 • E5
Pain Is Love

Murder Inc and hip hop itself stand trial when the feds accuse Irv Gotti and his brother of laundering money, then the mogul embarks on a comeback and reckons with his life's journey.
09/06/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The OvalS4
The Franklins Continue Their Pursuit of Power on The Oval

Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns to BET with new episodes on Tuesdays at 9/8c.
10/11/2022
Trailer
00:30

You Can Always Count on Your Bruh

When life gets hard and romances go wrong, these four best friends lean on each other for support on Tyler Perry's Bruh, airing Tuesdays at 11/10c on BET.
10/11/2022
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3
Wednesdays Are for Family Fun Night

Beginning Wednesday, October 12 at 7/6c, Family Fun Night returns with The Neighborhood, followed by all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living.
10/05/2022
Trailer
00:30

Chaos Reigns on Season 2 of Ruthless

Exposed secrets and escape plans abound among the Rakudushi cult on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Ruthless, coming to BET on Tuesdays at 10/9c.
10/04/2022
Trailer
00:30

BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
Tragedy and Triumph Are Found in The Waiting Room

Two powerful stories, Oh Baby Baby and The Pink Fight, explore Black women's health and fertility in The Waiting Room, premiering October 8 at 10/9c on BET Her.
09/30/2022