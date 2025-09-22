The Vault
Revisit classic moments from series like 106 & Park, Rap City and others from the BET media vault.
- Latest Episode18:03
S1 • E12
They Love UsLady Gaga discusses her love of eccentric fashion and self-expression, Madonna praises collaborators Justin Timberlake and Timbaland, and *NSYNC promotes their single "Pop" on 106 & Park.09/22/2025
- 21:21
S1 • E11
Drake, J. Cole, Bruno Mars and B2KRevisit debut 106 & Park appearances over the years by from superstars Drake, J. Cole, Bruno Mars and B2K.09/09/2025
- 20:00
S1 • E10
Freestyle FridaysCelebrity judges like Jim Jones, Missy Elliot and Birdman watch talented freestyle rappers spit bars on 106 & Park's Freestyle Fridays09/09/2025
- 19:48
S1 • E9
Whitney/Bobby, Ginuwine, Tom Cruise, Aaliyah and NasRevisit unforgettable 106 & Park moments with drop-ins from Whitney Houston and Aaliyah, and electric performances from Ginuwine and Nas.09/09/2025
- 19:16
S1 • E8
UsherR&B powerhouse Usher graces the 106 & Park studio with unforgettable appearances and performances of his hit songs, including "U Remind Me" and "Yeah!" with Lil Jon.09/09/2025
- 20:11
S1 • E7
Bow WowMaking his first appearance on the show at just 11 years old, Bow Wow goes from a rising hip-hop star and mogul to legendary 106 & Park cohost.09/09/2025
- 19:38
S1 • E6
Jamie FoxxActor, comedian, singer and Ultimate Icon Jamie Foxx returns to 106 & Park over the years for laughs, performances and fun with the crew.09/08/2025
- 17:25
S1 • E5
Mariah CareyMariah Carey returns to 106 & Park over the years to surprise fans with tour tickets, a backup singer contest and more exciting exclusives.09/05/2025
- 17:42
S1 • E4
Kevin HartComedian Kevin Hart visits 106 & Park to promote his role in "Soul Plane," and he stays true to his roots as he becomes an A-list movie star and repeat BET Awards host.09/05/2025
- 18:49
S1 • E3
CiaraCiara makes her 106 & Park debut and chats about working with fellow Atlanta native Lil Jon on her debut album "Goodies," and by 2013, she's an established star and fashion icon.09/05/2025
- 20:56
S1 • E2
Chris BrownChris Brown makes his first 106 & Park appearance in 2006, where he performs his hit "Run It!" and then, in 2011, he debuts a new look and album.09/05/2025
- 20:34
S1 • E1
Kendrick Lamar, Bow Wow, and RihannaBefore making the A-list, Kendrick Lamar, Bow Wow and Rihanna discuss their early careers on 106 & Park, chatting about their pre-fame lives, how they were discovered and more.09/05/2025
About
The Vault: Takes classic BET Shows and revisit the best and most unforgettable moments from shows like 106 & Park, Rap City, Teen Summit, and many other shows from our media vault.