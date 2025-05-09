The Vault

Bow Wow

Season 1 E 7 • 09/09/2025

Making his first appearance on the show at just 11 years old, Bow Wow goes from a rising hip-hop star and mogul to legendary 106 & Park cohost.

Full Ep
20:34

S1 • E1
The Vault
Kendrick Lamar, Bow Wow, and Rihanna

Before making the A-list, Kendrick Lamar, Bow Wow and Rihanna discuss their early careers on 106 & Park, chatting about their pre-fame lives, how they were discovered and more.
09/05/2025
Full Ep
20:56

S1 • E2
The Vault
Chris Brown

Chris Brown makes his first 106 & Park appearance in 2006, where he performs his hit "Run It!" and then, in 2011, he debuts a new look and album.
09/05/2025
Full Ep
18:49

S1 • E3
The Vault
Ciara

Ciara makes her 106 & Park debut and chats about working with fellow Atlanta native Lil Jon on her debut album "Goodies," and by 2013, she's an established star and fashion icon.
09/05/2025
Full Ep
17:42

S1 • E4
The Vault
Kevin Hart

Comedian Kevin Hart visits 106 & Park to promote his role in "Soul Plane," and he stays true to his roots as he becomes an A-list movie star and repeat BET Awards host.
09/05/2025
Full Ep
17:25

S1 • E5
The Vault
Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey returns to 106 & Park over the years to surprise fans with tour tickets, a backup singer contest and more exciting exclusives.
09/05/2025
Full Ep
19:38

S1 • E6
The Vault
Jamie Foxx

Actor, comedian, singer and Ultimate Icon Jamie Foxx returns to 106 & Park over the years for laughs, performances and fun with the crew.
09/08/2025
Full Ep
20:11

Full Ep
19:16

S1 • E8
The Vault
Usher

R&B powerhouse Usher graces the 106 & Park studio with unforgettable appearances and performances of his hit songs, including "U Remind Me" and "Yeah!" with Lil Jon.
09/09/2025
Full Ep
19:48

S1 • E9
The Vault
Whitney/Bobby, Ginuwine, Tom Cruise, Aaliyah and Nas

Revisit unforgettable 106 & Park moments with drop-ins from Whitney Houston and Aaliyah, and electric performances from Ginuwine and Nas.
09/09/2025
Full Ep
20:00

S1 • E10
The Vault
Freestyle Fridays

Celebrity judges like Jim Jones, Missy Elliot and Birdman watch talented freestyle rappers spit bars on 106 & Park's Freestyle Fridays
09/09/2025
Full Ep
21:21

S1 • E11
The Vault
Drake, J. Cole, Bruno Mars and B2K

Revisit debut 106 & Park appearances over the years by from superstars Drake, J. Cole, Bruno Mars and B2K.
09/09/2025
Full Ep
18:03

S1 • E12
The Vault
They Love Us

Lady Gaga discusses her love of eccentric fashion and self-expression, Madonna praises collaborators Justin Timberlake and Timbaland, and *NSYNC promotes their single "Pop" on 106 & Park.
09/22/2025
Full Ep
22:26

S1 • E13
The Vault
106 & Park Rewind - Host Moments

From A.J. Calloway and Free Marie to Terrence J and Rocsi Diaz, 106 & Park's many hosts bring the jokes and chat with the hottest celebs on the show's stage.
10/10/2025
