Ciara
Season 1 E 3 • 09/05/2025
Ciara makes her 106 & Park debut and chats about working with fellow Atlanta native Lil Jon on her debut album "Goodies," and by 2013, she's an established star and fashion icon.
S1 • E1The VaultKendrick Lamar, Bow Wow, and Rihanna
Before making the A-list, Kendrick Lamar, Bow Wow and Rihanna discuss their early careers on 106 & Park, chatting about their pre-fame lives, how they were discovered and more.
09/05/2025
Full Ep
20:56
S1 • E2The VaultChris Brown
Chris Brown makes his first 106 & Park appearance in 2006, where he performs his hit "Run It!" and then, in 2011, he debuts a new look and album.
09/05/2025
Full Ep
18:49
S1 • E3The VaultCiara
09/05/2025
Full Ep
17:42
S1 • E4The VaultKevin Hart
Comedian Kevin Hart visits 106 & Park to promote his role in "Soul Plane," and he stays true to his roots as he becomes an A-list movie star and repeat BET Awards host.
09/05/2025
Full Ep
17:25
S1 • E5The VaultMariah Carey
Mariah Carey returns to 106 & Park over the years to surprise fans with tour tickets, a backup singer contest and more exciting exclusives.
09/05/2025
Full Ep
19:38
S1 • E6The VaultJamie Foxx
Actor, comedian, singer and Ultimate Icon Jamie Foxx returns to 106 & Park over the years for laughs, performances and fun with the crew.
09/08/2025
Full Ep
20:11
S1 • E7The VaultBow Wow
Making his first appearance on the show at just 11 years old, Bow Wow goes from a rising hip-hop star and mogul to legendary 106 & Park cohost.
09/09/2025
Full Ep
19:16
S1 • E8The VaultUsher
R&B powerhouse Usher graces the 106 & Park studio with unforgettable appearances and performances of his hit songs, including "U Remind Me" and "Yeah!" with Lil Jon.
09/09/2025
Full Ep
19:48
S1 • E9The VaultWhitney/Bobby, Ginuwine, Tom Cruise, Aaliyah and Nas
Revisit unforgettable 106 & Park moments with drop-ins from Whitney Houston and Aaliyah, and electric performances from Ginuwine and Nas.
09/09/2025
Full Ep
20:00
S1 • E10The VaultFreestyle Fridays
Celebrity judges like Jim Jones, Missy Elliot and Birdman watch talented freestyle rappers spit bars on 106 & Park's Freestyle Fridays
09/09/2025
Full Ep
21:21
S1 • E11The VaultDrake, J. Cole, Bruno Mars and B2K
Revisit debut 106 & Park appearances over the years by from superstars Drake, J. Cole, Bruno Mars and B2K.
09/09/2025
Full Ep
18:03
S1 • E12The VaultThey Love Us
Lady Gaga discusses her love of eccentric fashion and self-expression, Madonna praises collaborators Justin Timberlake and Timbaland, and *NSYNC promotes their single "Pop" on 106 & Park.
09/22/2025
