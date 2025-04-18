Travel Queens

Drea Nicole

Drea Nicole is a podcast host, entrepreneur, and media personality best known as one-half of the dynamic duo behind Pour Minds podcast. Drea’s brand is built on sophistication, self-care, and authenticity. With a love for luxury and refinement, Drea brings her charm and hot takes to audiences, making her a favorite among fans who appreciate her uncommon yet relatable perspective. Originally from Houston, Texas, Drea graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a degree in Mass Communications. Drea co-founded Pour Minds in 2018, transforming what started as a living room talk session into a full-fledged media brand. The podcast now boasts 274K+ YouTube subscribers and a fan base of over half a million people. Her approach to discussing relationships, pop culture, and lifestyle topics has earned Pour Minds recognition on major platforms such as The Breakfast Club, Amazon’s AMP live radio, The 2024 Essence Music Festival, Roots Picnic, The BET Awards, and The Black Effect Podcast stage. Beyond podcasting, Drea is a co-author of Pour Into Your Pod, an e-book and video course that provides aspiring podcasters with the tools to build a successful brand. She is also CEO of Muse beauty, selling products that cater to women of color, and has just launched her own YouTube Channel to let fans in on her day-to-day life. Under the 85 South Media umbrella, she and Lex continue expanding their platform, creating more engaging content and live experiences for their growing audience. Drea remains committed to inspiring women to embrace their confidence and level up in every aspect of life.