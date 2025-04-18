Travel Queens

Cast
Drea Nicole
Drea Nicole is a podcast host, entrepreneur, and media personality best known as one-half of the dynamic duo behind Pour Minds podcast. Drea’s brand is built on sophistication, self-care, and authenticity. With a love for luxury and refinement, Drea brings her charm and hot takes to audiences, making her a favorite among fans who appreciate her uncommon yet relatable perspective. Originally from Houston, Texas, Drea graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a degree in Mass Communications. Drea co-founded Pour Minds in 2018, transforming what started as a living room talk session into a full-fledged media brand. The podcast now boasts 274K+ YouTube subscribers and a fan base of over half a million people. Her approach to discussing relationships, pop culture, and lifestyle topics has earned Pour Minds recognition on major platforms such as The Breakfast Club, Amazon’s AMP live radio, The 2024 Essence Music Festival, Roots Picnic, The BET Awards, and The Black Effect Podcast stage. Beyond podcasting, Drea is a co-author of Pour Into Your Pod, an e-book and video course that provides aspiring podcasters with the tools to build a successful brand. She is also CEO of Muse beauty, selling products that cater to women of color, and has just launched her own YouTube Channel to let fans in on her day-to-day life. Under the 85 South Media umbrella, she and Lex continue expanding their platform, creating more engaging content and live experiences for their growing audience. Drea remains committed to inspiring women to embrace their confidence and level up in every aspect of life.
Lex P
Lex P is a media personality, podcast host, and content creator best known as one-half of the powerhouse duo behind Pour Minds podcast. Known for her bold, adventurous nature and quick-witted humor. She captivates audiences with her raw, comedic, and unfiltered takes on relationships, pop culture, and life in your 30s. Born and raised in Orange, Texas, Lex earned a Mass Communications degree from Texas Southern University. A natural entertainer, Lex always dreamed of having her own talk show and launched Wine Down Wednesday, a precursor to what would eventually become Pour Minds. Lex’s bold and hilarious personality has helped the show gain national attention, leading to features on The Breakfast Club, Amazon’s AMP live radio, The 2024 Essence Music Festival, Roots Picnic, The BET Awards, and The Black Effect Podcast stage. In addition to co-hosting Pour Minds, Lex is a co-author of Pour Into Your Pod, an e-book and video course that provides a blueprint for aspiring podcasters. She’s also launched her own YouTube Channel, Love, Lex P, to dive deeper into her love for pop culture and share her takes with fans across the nation. Under the 85 South Media umbrella, she and Drea continue to expand their brand, creating engaging content, live events, and collaborations that elevate their platform. With an unstoppable drive and an infectious personality, Lex P is a rising force in media and entertainment.
About
Pour Minds podcast cohosts and best friends Lex P and Drea Nicole shine a spotlight on Black culture across four vibrant cities.