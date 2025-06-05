Travel Queens

Cartagena: Travel Queens, Island Dreams

Season 1 E 1 • 05/06/2025

Lex and Drea visit Cartagena and dive into history at San Basilio de Palenque -- the first free Black city in the Americas -- ride ATVs, and groove to a champeta dance lesson on Fenix Beach.

S1 • E2
Travel Queens
Charleston: Gullah Roots and Southern Vibes

Lex and Drea visit Charleston, SC, where they explore the Gullah Geechee culture, go crabbing, tour the harbor and visit a plantation to learn about enslaved Africans.
05/07/2025
S1 • E3
Travel Queens
Mexico City: From Tacos to Turn-Up

Lex and Drea head to Mexico City to dine on Michelin-starred tacos, sip mezcal, step into the ring for a lucha libre course and attend an R&B party with a local Black expat.
05/08/2025
S1 • E4
Travel Queens
Key West: Sun and Sisterhood

Lex and Drea drive from Miami to Key West for a sisterhood-filled tropical escape that includes key lime pie, a spiritual bonding session, kayaking and a drag show with a surprise twist.
05/14/2025
