Travel Queens
Mexico City: From Tacos to Turn-Up
Season 1 E 3 • 05/08/2025
Lex and Drea head to Mexico City to dine on Michelin-starred tacos, sip mezcal, step into the ring for a lucha libre course and attend an R&B party with a local Black expat.
S1 • E1Travel QueensCartagena: Travel Queens, Island Dreams
Lex and Drea visit Cartagena and dive into history at San Basilio de Palenque -- the first free Black city in the Americas -- ride ATVs, and groove to a champeta dance lesson on Fenix Beach.
05/06/2025
S1 • E2Travel QueensCharleston: Gullah Roots and Southern Vibes
Lex and Drea visit Charleston, SC, where they explore the Gullah Geechee culture, go crabbing, tour the harbor and visit a plantation to learn about enslaved Africans.
05/07/2025
S1 • E3Travel QueensMexico City: From Tacos to Turn-Up
Lex and Drea head to Mexico City to dine on Michelin-starred tacos, sip mezcal, step into the ring for a lucha libre course and attend an R&B party with a local Black expat.
05/08/2025
