Twenties
S1 • E1
S1 • E1
PilotNia gives herself an early birthday gift, Marie and her boyfriend Chuck try to get their sex life back on track, and Hattie searches for a new job in television.03/04/2020
S1 • E2
S1 • E2
I've Got the World on a StringHattie struggles to learn the ropes as a writers' room assistant, Marie's mom lets her down, and Nia and her yoga client Tristan grow closer.03/04/2020
S1 • E3
S1 • E3
Happy PlaceMarie and her coworker Ben compete for a promotion, Nia questions her career path, and Hattie searches for a happy place to write.03/11/2020
S1 • E4
S1 • E4
You Know How I Like It....?Hattie tries to charm Ida B. into letting her into the writers' room, Nia auditions for a web series, and Marie struggles emotionally.03/18/2020
S1 • E5
S1 • E5
Ain't Nothing Like the Real ThingHattie and Ida B. have a heart-to-heart chat, Marie and Chuck spice up their love life, and Nia and Tristan grow closer.03/25/2020
S1 • E6
S1 • E6
Redemption SongMarie makes a strategic play for Quintrell's attention, Nia takes one for the team, and Hattie ditches her mom for a chance to impress Ida B.04/01/2020
S1 • E7
S1 • E7
What Would Todd Do?Marie suffers a career setback, Ben makes a shocking admission, and Nia confronts racial stereotypes in her improv class.04/08/2020
S1 • E8
S1 • E8
Living the DreamNia auditions for a role in "Cocoa's Butter," Hattie loses Ida B.'s trust, and Marie's mom crashes her birthday party.04/15/2020