Twenties
What Would Todd Do?
Season 1 E 7 • 04/08/2020

Marie suffers a career setback, Ben makes a shocking admission, and Nia confronts racial stereotypes in her improv class.

22:28

Twenties
S1 • E1
Pilot

Nia gives herself an early birthday gift, Marie and her boyfriend Chuck try to get their sex life back on track, and Hattie searches for a new job in television.
03/04/2020
22:29
Twenties
S1 • E2
I've Got the World on a String

Hattie struggles to learn the ropes as a writers' room assistant, Marie's mom lets her down, and Nia and her yoga client Tristan grow closer.
03/04/2020
22:28
Twenties
S1 • E3
Happy Place

Marie and her coworker Ben compete for a promotion, Nia questions her career path, and Hattie searches for a happy place to write.
03/11/2020
22:29
Twenties
S1 • E4
You Know How I Like It....?

Hattie tries to charm Ida B. into letting her into the writers' room, Nia auditions for a web series, and Marie struggles emotionally.
03/18/2020
22:28
Twenties
S1 • E5
Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing

Hattie and Ida B. have a heart-to-heart chat, Marie and Chuck spice up their love life, and Nia and Tristan grow closer.
03/25/2020
21:50
Twenties
S1 • E6
Redemption Song

Marie makes a strategic play for Quintrell's attention, Nia takes one for the team, and Hattie ditches her mom for a chance to impress Ida B.
04/01/2020
21:58
Twenties
S1 • E8
Living the Dream

Nia auditions for a role in "Cocoa's Butter," Hattie loses Ida B.'s trust, and Marie's mom crashes her birthday party.
04/15/2020
22:29

Twenties
S2 • E1
One Night Only?

Chuck and Marie reach their breaking point with Hattie's antics, Nia joins the cast of "Cocoa's Butter," and Hattie fears she's ruined her chances with Ida B.
10/13/2021
22:29
Twenties
S2 • E2
Special Delivery

Nia works on her social media presence, Hattie grows frustrated when Ida B. offers her advice, and Marie has Quintrell on her mind.
10/20/2021
