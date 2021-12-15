Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
How Do You Feel?Season 2 E 10 • 12/15/2021
Marie struggles to navigate her post-breakup life, Nia reconnects with Tristan and receives a big surprise from Ida, and Hattie is taken aback by her dad's all-too-honest stand-up act.
TwentiesS1 • E8Living the Dream
Nia auditions for a role in "Cocoa's Butter," Hattie loses Ida B.'s trust, and Marie's mom crashes her birthday party.
04/15/2020
TwentiesS2 • E1One Night Only?
Chuck and Marie reach their breaking point with Hattie's antics, Nia joins the cast of "Cocoa's Butter," and Hattie fears she's ruined her chances with Ida B.
10/13/2021
TwentiesS2 • E2Special Delivery
Nia works on her social media presence, Hattie grows frustrated when Ida B. offers her advice, and Marie has Quintrell on her mind.
10/20/2021
TwentiesS2 • E3Killing Me Softly with His Song
Hattie struggles to adjust to her new delivery job, Nia revels in viral internet fame, and uncertainties rise to the surface at Chuck and Marie's lavish engagement party.
10/27/2021
TwentiesS2 • E4Everything
Nia gets verified on social media, Hattie comes unprepared to Idina's writing group, and Chuck makes a major revelation at a premarital counseling session.
11/03/2021
TwentiesS2 • E5Cop or Drop?
Hattie sets boundaries with Ida B. after a public rejection, Marie considers a new approach to filmmaking with Quintrell's movie, and Nia hits the red carpet with Ben.
11/10/2021
TwentiesS2 • E6Epiphany
Hattie takes a chance with Idina, Nia's attachment to social media threatens to spoil her real-life connections, and Chuck explores his sexuality.
11/17/2021
TwentiesS2 • E7Dancing in the Moonlight
Hattie throws a wrench into Marie's getaway plans when she brings a plus-one to Moondance, Nia mulls over a business proposal from Ben, and Marie tries to keep it professional with Zach.
11/24/2021
TwentiesS2 • E8New Beginnings
Hattie scores a big meeting with a manager, Marie and Zach navigate their increasingly confusing relationship, and Chuck begins to explore his newfound sexual freedom.
12/01/2021
TwentiesS2 • E9Everything I Wanted
Ben strikes out on his own after a contentious meeting, Nia offers Marie some advice about Chuck, and a surprise call brings Hattie face-to-face with someone she hasn't seen in years.
12/08/2021
