BET NETWORKS ANNOUNCES THE CAST FOR “BIGGER,” THE WILL PACKER EXECUTIVE PRODUCED ORIGINAL SERIES

SERIES TO LAUNCH ON BET’S NEW STREAMING SERVICE BET+ THIS FALL

New York, NY – July 30, 2019 – BET Networks announces the cast of the Will Packer and Will Packer Media executive produced original series, “BIGGER” (formerly Peachtree Place), premiering on the network’s streaming service BET+, this fall. “BIGGER” is an entertaining and lively scripted comedy starring Tanisha Long, Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony, and Tristen Winger, which takes place in the East Atlanta neighborhood, Little Five Points. The 30-minute, ten-episode series follows a single-black-woman who is dealing with the threat of marriage to a boring-in-bed boyfriend and the sudden, random death of a college acquaintance. The tragedy drives her ambitious group of friends to take a deeper look at their stagnant lives, asking themselves— is there something bigger and better in life. “BIGGER” recently wrapped production this summer in Atlanta.

“I’m excited about bringing this cast of some of the most talented new voices in television to this great new medium,” said Will Packer.

SERIES REGULARS:

Tanisha Long plays Layne Roberts, a quirky, simple beauty who has been holding herself back, both in love and in life, and has found herself at a major crossroads. Her straight-laced boyfriend Greg (played by Warren Burke) has just proposed, but she's not sure if playing it safe is her style, especially when the handsome and adventurous Reggie (played by Terrence T. Terrell) is now very interested in her. Meanwhile, her vintage store needs a serious boost. Layne is upbeat, fun, and positive, but constantly second-guessing herself has started to become a problem. She is about to start taking some risks, for better or for worse.

Angell Conwell plays Veronica Yates, who carries herself with genuine confidence and knows how to make heads turn. Her real-estate business has been doing well, leaving her in an excellent position to be the advice-giver in her group of friends. Veronica encourages Layne to have a little fun while she's still young.

Rasheda Crockett plays Tracey Davis, a fun-loving, social media influencer who wants to be Hollywood -level famous. She is always up for a good time as long as she can snap an Instagram photo in the process. She's built up quite a following online but is secretly worried that her time in the spotlight might be slipping away.

Chase Anthony plays Deon Lewis, a well-groomed and fit, full of swagger guy, who may act comically frugal but is actually a very successful businessman. At work, however, his swagger is gone. He’s trying to play the game and move up in the world even as his co-workers seem to get the opportunities he deserves.

Tristen Winger plays Vince Carpenter, a cutie with an odd 90s throwback fashion sense. He is a talented, old school DJ who can't help but get frustrated with the younger generation as they encroach on his game. He's got the chops to make it as a DJ, but his style is outdated, and he's having trouble letting it go.

RECURRING GUEST CAST

Warren Burke plays Greg Washington, a conservatively dressed, and the ultimate play-it-safe kind of guy. He is a successful doctor who loves Layne and treats her well, but doesn't exactly make sparks fly in the bedroom. After a surprise proposal, Greg offers Layne some time to think about it but hopes she'll say yes.

Terrence T. Terrell plays Reggie Langford, a strong, tall, sexy and bearded guy, who might not be the most romantic man in the world, but he's charming and sultry, and has a sense of humor about the fact that he's great in bed. After a few nights with him, Layne sees Reggie as the perfect low-stakes, adventurous counter to her boring but safe relationship with Greg.

“BIGGER” was created by Felisha Marye and executive produced by Will Packer and Devon Shepard who also served as the showrunner.

For more information about "BIGGER" visit the network's official page at BET.com.

ABOUT BET NETWORKS

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in nearly 85 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER (formerly CENTRIC), a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET Networks around the globe.

ABOUT WILL PACKER MEDIA

Led by Hollywood producer Will Packer, Will Packer Media is a first-of-its-kind production and branded content company focused on the New American Mainstream audience. In partnership with Discovery, Inc. and Universal Pictures, the company produces episodic scripted and unscripted series across television and digital platforms, compelling content for brand clients, and short-form digital content for millennial audiences. Will Packer’s films have earned more than $1 billion, with ten openings at number one at the box office.