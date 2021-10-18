- Latest Episode08:00
S1 • E7
Matt BarnesYoung Ezee and guests Iyana Halley and former NBA star Matt Barnes react to clips of disastrous DIY hairstyles, including a way-too-hot curling iron and bangs gone awry.10/18/2021
- 08:02
S1 • E6
Kids Behaving BadlyYoung Ezee, Iyana and Cozz react to kids acting out, including a girl's playful wake-up call, an inquisitive preteen and a boy who's not too keen on sharing food.10/11/2021
- 09:06
S1 • E5
Did Somebody Call Karen?Rapper Cozz joins Young Ezee and Iyana to observe the different types of Karens, with videos featuring classic entitled Karens who throw tantrums and toss food, and a Karen in New York City.10/04/2021
- 07:58
S1 • E4
Keats, Pt. 2Young Ezee and guests Iyana Halley and Keats react to videos of one woman's extremely COVID-safe hairstyle, a terrifying eyeball trick and singer Trey Songz's very exasperated mom.09/27/2021
- 09:36
S1 • E3
KEATSTikTok star KEATS joins Young Ezee and Iyana as they check out videos of siblings egging each other on, learning to get along the hard way, and shooting hoops.09/20/2021
- 07:54
S1 • E2
Best FriendsRapper and actor Bre-Z joins Young Ezee and Iyana Halley to take a friendly look at toddlers who just can't stop hugging, a video-bombing roommate and a dance rehearsal gone wrong.09/13/2021
- 06:56
S1 • E1
Fight NightYoung Ezee, Iyana Halley and Norm Nixon react to a school mascot smashup, take in a toothy tug-of-war, witness a wicked sidewinder and recall their own street fight failures.09/06/2021
About Way Too Crazy
Host Young Ezee is joined by Iyana Halley and guests like Norm Nixon, BRE-Z and KEATS, who break down the wildest viral pranks, sports fails, salon mishaps and more.