Way Too Crazy
S1 • E1
Fight Night

Young Ezee, Iyana Halley and Norm Nixon react to a school mascot smashup, take in a toothy tug-of-war, witness a wicked sidewinder and recall their own street fight failures.
09/06/2021
Full Ep
07:54

Way Too Crazy
S1 • E2
Best Friends

Rapper and actor Bre-Z joins Young Ezee and Iyana Halley to take a friendly look at toddlers who just can't stop hugging, a video-bombing roommate and a dance rehearsal gone wrong.
09/13/2021
Full Ep
09:36

Way Too Crazy
S1 • E3
KEATS

TikTok star KEATS joins Young Ezee and Iyana as they check out videos of siblings egging each other on, learning to get along the hard way, and shooting hoops.
09/20/2021
Full Ep
07:58

Way Too Crazy
S1 • E4
Keats, Pt. 2

Young Ezee and guests Iyana Halley and Keats react to videos of one woman's extremely COVID-safe hairstyle, a terrifying eyeball trick and singer Trey Songz's very exasperated mom.
09/27/2021
Full Ep
09:06

Way Too Crazy
S1 • E5
Did Somebody Call Karen?

Rapper Cozz joins Young Ezee and Iyana to observe the different types of Karens, with videos featuring classic entitled Karens who throw tantrums and toss food, and a Karen in New York City.
10/04/2021
Full Ep
08:02

Way Too Crazy
S1 • E6
Kids Behaving Badly

Young Ezee, Iyana and Cozz react to kids acting out, including a girl's playful wake-up call, an inquisitive preteen and a boy who's not too keen on sharing food.
10/11/2021
Full Ep
08:00

Way Too Crazy
S1 • E7
Matt Barnes

Young Ezee and guests Iyana Halley and former NBA star Matt Barnes react to clips of disastrous DIY hairstyles, including a way-too-hot curling iron and bangs gone awry.
10/18/2021
