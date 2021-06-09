Way Too Crazy

Fight NightSeason 1 E 1 • 09/06/2021
Young Ezee, Iyana Halley and Norm Nixon react to a school mascot smashup, take in a toothy tug-of-war, witness a wicked sidewinder and recall their own street fight failures.
Watching
Full Ep
06:56
Way Too CrazyS1 • E1Fight Night
Young Ezee, Iyana Halley and Norm Nixon react to a school mascot smashup, take in a toothy tug-of-war, witness a wicked sidewinder and recall their own street fight failures.
09/06/2021
Full Ep
07:54
Way Too CrazyS1 • E2Best Friends
Rapper and actor Bre-Z joins Young Ezee and Iyana Halley to take a friendly look at toddlers who just can't stop hugging, a video-bombing roommate and a dance rehearsal gone wrong.
09/13/2021
Full Ep
09:36
Way Too CrazyS1 • E3KEATS
TikTok star KEATS joins Young Ezee and Iyana as they check out videos of siblings egging each other on, learning to get along the hard way, and shooting hoops.
09/20/2021
Full Ep
07:58
Way Too CrazyS1 • E4Keats, Pt. 2
Young Ezee and guests Iyana Halley and Keats react to videos of one woman's extremely COVID-safe hairstyle, a terrifying eyeball trick and singer Trey Songz's very exasperated mom.
09/27/2021
Full Ep
09:06
Way Too CrazyS1 • E5Did Somebody Call Karen?
Rapper Cozz joins Young Ezee and Iyana to observe the different types of Karens, with videos featuring classic entitled Karens who throw tantrums and toss food, and a Karen in New York City.
10/04/2021
Full Ep
08:02
Way Too CrazyS1 • E6Kids Behaving Badly
Young Ezee, Iyana and Cozz react to kids acting out, including a girl's playful wake-up call, an inquisitive preteen and a boy who's not too keen on sharing food.
10/11/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021