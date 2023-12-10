Welcome to Rap City

Through interviews and archival footage, learn how BET’s Rap City became a cultural touchstone and major platform for hip hop, thanks to its charismatic hosts, guests and iconic freestyles.
A Changing CityBET executives discuss Rap City's move from Washington, D.C., to New York City, how the shift affected morale and creative freedom, and what the rise of 106 & Park meant for the show's success.10/12/2023
The Notorious BassmentJoe Clair and other hip-hop mainstays look back at the moments that put Rap City on the map, including the last TV interview from The Notorious B.I.G. and the introduction of Tha Bassment.10/12/2023
Building a CityDebra Lee, Alvin Jones, Charlamagne Tha God and more discuss Rap City's 1989 debut on BET, the many hosts who held it down and how the show revolutionized hip-hop culture.10/12/2023
Trace the story of BET and an emerging hip-hop scene as they combine their newfound voices to create Rap City, the longest-running nationally broadcasted program.