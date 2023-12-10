Welcome to Rap City
A Changing City
Season 1 E 3 • 10/12/2023
BET executives discuss Rap City's move from Washington, D.C., to New York City, how the shift affected morale and creative freedom, and what the rise of 106 & Park meant for the show's success.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E1Welcome to Rap CityBuilding a City
Debra Lee, Alvin Jones, Charlamagne Tha God and more discuss Rap City's 1989 debut on BET, the many hosts who held it down and how the show revolutionized hip-hop culture.
10/12/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E2Welcome to Rap CityThe Notorious Bassment
Joe Clair and other hip-hop mainstays look back at the moments that put Rap City on the map, including the last TV interview from The Notorious B.I.G. and the introduction of Tha Bassment.
10/12/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Court Is in Session on Ms. Pat Settles ItMs. Pat Settles ItS1
Ms. Pat brings her signature straight talk and quick wit to the legal system as she and her jury of guest stars handle real-life cases on Ms. Pat Settles It, Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/27/2023
Trailer
00:30
Who Holds the Power on Season 5 of Tyler Perry's The Oval?Tyler Perry's The OvalS5
As the president faces multiple investigations, the first son is missing, and the first lady has a master plan on a new season of Tyler Perry's The Oval, premiering Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/27/2023
Trailer
00:30
College Hill: Celebrity Edition Is in Session on Tuesdays
Join these eight celebrities at Alabama State University as they navigate academics and campus life on Season 2 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/24/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Sistas Is Back on a New NightTyler Perry's SistasS6
A new season means new beginnings for Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina and Fatima on Tyler Perry's Sistas, now airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
10/24/2023