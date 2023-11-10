Welcome to Rap City
Building a City
Season 1 E 1 • 10/11/2023
Debra Lee, Alvin Jones, Charlamagne Tha God and more discuss Rap City's 1989 debut on BET, the many hosts who held it down and how the show revolutionized hip-hop culture.
10/11/2023
S1 • E2Welcome to Rap CityThe Notorious Bassment
Joe Clair and other hip-hop mainstays look back at the moments that put Rap City on the map, including the last TV interview from The Notorious B.I.G. and the introduction of Tha Bassment.
10/12/2023
