See Cynthia Bailey's New Red Hot Wig Slay

50 sure looks good on Cynthia Bailey!
Last night, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star tried to one-up her co-star Porsha Williams (who apparently went bald) with a red hot wig reveal — and we’re not mad at it.
See below for receipts:
We aren’t entirely surprised about Cynthia’s new look. She recently revealed she had a new bae, Will Jones, who she met on a "super exclusive" upscale dating app called Raya.
Clearly, she was feeling herself as well, rocking out to Cardi B. with her, ahem, assets in full effect.
Plus, with the upcoming November 5 premiere of RHOA, everyone is determined to look their best — even with the undercurrents of drama brewing.
(Cynthia Bailey via Instagram)
COMMENTS