SZA Is Unrecognizable As The New Face Of Fenty Beauty

SZA's radical vulnerability manifested itself into one of the most impressive musical offerings this year. (And consequently propelled her to being the most Grammy-nominated female artist in 2017!)

One of her insecurities, well-documented on CTRL, lies in her appearance, which is relatable AF. But we're not gonna lie, when we first heard her sing, "leave me lonely for prettier women," we were like bish, who??? Like, Solana actually looks like an angel on Earth.

But the f**kboys that snubbed SZA in the past look mad dumb right now. Their collective "L" is now Rihanna's "W." RiRi cast SZA as a model in her new lipstick campaign, and it has us thinking that she may be on the path to being a "Supermodel" after all!