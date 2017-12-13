SZA Is Unrecognizable As The New Face Of Fenty Beauty

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
SZA's radical vulnerability manifested itself into one of the most impressive musical offerings this year. (And consequently propelled her to being the most Grammy-nominated female artist in 2017!)
One of her insecurities, well-documented on CTRL, lies in her appearance, which is relatable AF. But we're not gonna lie, when we first heard her sing, "leave me lonely for prettier women," we were like bish, who??? Like, Solana actually looks like an angel on Earth.
But the f**kboys that snubbed SZA in the past look mad dumb right now. Their collective "L" is now Rihanna's "W." RiRi cast SZA as a model in her new lipstick campaign, and it has us thinking that she may be on the path to being a "Supermodel" after all!
Buzz began last week that a new Fenty launch was imminent, and just days later, we got the scoop on the next drop: more lippies!
That's right, Fenty's next move is a matte lipstick drop comprised of 14 colors, ranging from subdued neutrals to bold statement colors (such as the already-teased ultraviolet hue).
We weren't taken aback by the confirmed drop — Fenty just can't stop won't stop releasing new products and dominating the industry — but we were surprised to see our girl Solana fronting the campaign. Fenty Beauty's debut campaign featured a cadre of experienced models, where as SZA sings wistfully about them.
But her lack of modeling experience makes her all the more interesting of a photographic subject, no? Day 1 Fenty model Duckie Thot wrote under Fenty Beauty's post "AYYYE WELCOME SIS!!" so it seems like the Fenty fam DGAF about credentials — or making more room at the table. While the modeling industry isn't famous for being a friendly environment, it might just be that Rihanna's commitment to actually diverse campaigns is changing the industry from the inside out.
We are so here for SZA as a Fenty model! Go off, hunty.
(Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
