The Internet Is Trashing Kylie Jenner's $360 Makeup Brush Set

Soooooo, we haven't seen Kylie Jenner in a minute (because of you know what) — but we have definitely heard about her $360 Kylie Cosmetics Brush Set. Yikes!
Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV star announced her new "luxury" brushes. She told Twitter, "I have developed for you guys the most amazing luxury brushes ever. I am very excited! Real brushes don’t compare to synthetic brushes. Different performance/quality/everything. I am 100% down to do an entire synthetic line in the future which will ultimately be cheaper."
But makeup vlogger/drama starter Jeffree Star and beauty influencer Makeup Shayla had something different to say about not only the price, but the quality. Oh snap!
Peep for yourself below:
Shayla thought the brushes blended out her makeup well, but after one single wash "it got a little frayed. Nothing really shed, but they do look a little messed up.”
But after they dried they looked "a little cray cray." To say the least, these $360 brushes should NOT be doing this. Watch Shayla's full review above to see exactly how they turned out. Believe us, it ain't pretty!
"The 16 silver and white brushes, which are part of her holiday collection that launched December 13, are sold individually, prices ranging from $18 (for a small smudge brush) to $48 (for a large powder brush), or as part as a $360 set," reported People.
We're still confused why these brushes are SO expensive but yet aren't holding up. Kylie responded to her fans, "I always fight for the lowest price on all my products. Here are some other real brush lines for reference. But i hear you guys, love you guys and truly just want the best."
Maybe Kylie will share some REAL answers once her "maternity leave" is officially over!
