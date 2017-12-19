The Internet Is Trashing Kylie Jenner's $360 Makeup Brush Set

Soooooo, we haven't seen Kylie Jenner in a minute (because of you know what) — but we have definitely heard about her $360 Kylie Cosmetics Brush Set. Yikes!

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV star announced her new "luxury" brushes. She told Twitter, "I have developed for you guys the most amazing luxury brushes ever. I am very excited! Real brushes don’t compare to synthetic brushes. Different performance/quality/everything. I am 100% down to do an entire synthetic line in the future which will ultimately be cheaper."

But makeup vlogger/drama starter Jeffree Star and beauty influencer Makeup Shayla had something different to say about not only the price, but the quality. Oh snap!

Peep for yourself below: