Here's How Meghan Markle Is Prepping Her Face For Her Royal Wedding

Ahead of her May 19 nuptials to Prince Harry, Meghan is pampering herself, as she should! Luckily her facialist, Nichola Joss, spilled the beans to Marie Claire about exactly how she's preparing her face ahead of saying, "I do."

Meghan Markle may not be an official duchess yet — but her face is already getting the royal treatment.

With these four tips, anyone can get the "Markle Sparkle," whether a potential royal or a mere commoner! Ahead of the spring wedding, Joss tells all the steps for pre-wedding beauty.

Tip 1: Plan ahead!

“If you have troublesome skin, and you need some corrective work, like if you have acne or scarring, you need to start working on a routine at least four or five months before the big day, seeing your facialist every two weeks to get your skin in the best condition you can,” Joss said.

“[You can] eventually cut it down to every three weeks, but you should still be getting regular massages between those appointments.”

Tip 2: Facial Massages are a #MajorKey

“You want to start getting regular massages from the beginning of your skincare journey, since it not only helps remove the tension in the face, but it also really helps improve the texture of when you massage with a good, clean facial oil,” says Joss.

Tip 3: Slow and steady wins the race!

“Anything corrective, like acid peels, intense microdermabrasion, or laser treatments, should be done between three-to-five months before the wedding, but not closer,” Joss said.

“The last two months before your wedding should be focused on getting calmer, more hydrated skin, rather than getting more aggressive with your face, since corrective treatments can require a ton of downtime and healing.”

Tip 4: Just chill (literally)

“This is the time where you want to be really gentle with your skin and use only simple, nourishing products, like a hydrating mask, a soft massage, and a cryo treatment."

And there you have it— ready to walk down the aisle like the queen (or rather dutchess) you are!