See The Video This Beauty Vlogger Made As A Shady F-U To Anyone Who Says They 'Don’t See Color'

If you're as obsessed with beauty as we are, you'll know that Jackie Aina is one of the best vloggers in the game. She's thorough, funny, and always holds it down for brown girls. Apparently some haters and losers take issue with the latter. Jackie had to show them what's really good — and she got the message across loud and clear, thanks in part to her bone-dry wit. See her latest "tutorial" below:

In the 13-minute video, Jackie directly addresses those who take issue with her commitment to WOC makeup, and happens to make some pretty solid points. For one, as a brown woman, she's simply reflecting on her experiences and shares her honest opinions in hopes to make girls like her have an easier time picking out makeup than she did. But of course y'all will find anything to be mad at! To those than infiltrate Jackie's comments saying that it's not all about race, employing the faux-woke (fauke?) excuse of "colorblindness," Jackie has something special for you (above)!

Half of the fandom: Its honestly not that deep

The OTHER half of the fandom pic.twitter.com/dJpZYy93GW — j (@aftermathkenny) January 13, 2018

Jackie shows the dummies that said "colorblindness" makes no damn sense! After applying a full facebeat in black-and-white lighting, she turned the color capabilities back on to show that her face looked foolish — a metaphor for those annoyed with Jackie catering to "her people," perhaps?! Auntie Jackie managed to classily clap back by using humor for good measure — which is exactly why she is that bish.

Written by BET Staff