Should We Actually Be Blaming Jay-Z For Kim K.'s So-Called 'Bo Derek Braids'?

The news cycle giveth and the news cycle taketh away. Although Kim Kardashian's so-called "Bo Derek braids" caused a deserved frenzy earlier this week, the impact of her ignorance has all but been thrown under the rug in the wake of last night's #YeezySeason6Gate. Luckily, our memories are longer than that of the 24-hour news cycle, and so the following f**kery did not fly under our radar: people are apparently utilizing Jay-Z lyrics to vindicate Kim's cornrows. Hmmm....

Like an episode of Scream Queens on crack, last evening saw a barrage of KKW clones recreating her now-iconic Yeezy Season 6 shoot. One of the nine "Chanels," if you will, was beauty influencer Kristen Crawley, who mounted a meek defense of Kim's cornrows by using Jay lyrics as evidence, which she then published to her over 200K Instagram followers via the stories function. The plot twist? According to Complex, she co-owns Chicago’s high-concept clothing and art gallery RSVP with Off-White’s Virgil Abloh and her husband, Don C, who is the founder of Just Don and a close friend and long-time collaborator of Kanye West. See the connection yet?

Kristen Noel Crawley says Jay Z created the term “Bo Derek braids”



READ WHY 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/VdgVwGxwFr — KimKanyeKimYe (@KimKanyeKimYeFC) January 31, 2018

"Jay created the term 'Bo Derek braids,'" she wrote. "So point is if we want to blame someone for giving a white woman credit for a Black hairstyle, then we need to be looking at Jigga..." Oh no she didn't! Just when the feuding fams were reported to be back on, we're served this fresh hell. Jay and Bey didn't purposely skip Kimye's wedding, have a mini cold war with them and then eventually make back up for this. Jay may have softened with the birth of his three children, but we'd be willing to bet our lives on the fact that he wouldn't want his name in someone's mouth — most especially when it is validating Kimberly's performative Blackness. Like, maybe the "Bo Derek" lyric bit just rhymed with the previous bar?! And in any event, Jay-Z did not personally co-sign a grown, adult white woman's appropriation. Placing the onus for Kim's misstep on Jay is not only unfair, but begs a wider question: why is a Black man's lyric, which was unrelated to Kim, being toted as the sole reason for justification. To assign a white woman's wrongdoings to an innocent Black man is...tiring! Let him live. Kimmy, it's time to take out those braids, sweetie!

Written by BET Staff