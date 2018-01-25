Peace Offering?: Beyoncé And Jay-Z Gift Chi West A $21K Diamond Bracelet

Is La Roc Familia back on thanks to the help of some sparkling rocks? The Daily Mail thinks so, as the publication has reported that hip-hop's foremost power couple, Jay-Z and Beyoncé , have sent an elaborate gift to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian 's newborn via surrogate: a diamond-encrusted bracelet!

It's reported that Jay and Bey sent a $21,000 Lorraine Schwartz bracelet to baby Chi as an olive branch of sorts.

"Beyoncé and Jay could not be more pleased for them, they can't wait to meet the little one, and have sent them this gift already. It shows they have all moved on from the past, and they are 'familia' once more," a loose-lipped anonymous source told the Daily Mail. "Kanye is over the moon as he has always considered Jay Z his 'big brother,' and Beyoncé has always been one of his closest friends. It's only a matter of time before the play dates begin."

Hmm. We have a lot of questions. Did they make the bracelet baby sized so Chi can wear it now? Or is it adult sized for later in life? A bracelet is a rather atypical baby gift, perhaps for these very reasons. The Lorraine Schwartz detail is a cheeky touch, as it would make sense: Kim has long been friends with the jeweler, who designed her engagement ring. But the play dates comment? Chile...we know North West has never laid eyes on Blue Ivy thanks to one of Kanye's TLOP rants. So we're skeptical.

In the event that this item is true, Jay and Bey, y'all are very generous!