Kanye West Shocks The World When He Hires Paris Hilton And 8 Other Models To Dress Like Kim K

(Photo from left: Splash News, Splash News)

Kanye West Shocks The World When He Hires Paris Hilton And 8 Other Models To Dress Like Kim K

From the wig down to the toes.

Published 4 hours ago

For his latest bout of Yeezy Season 6 publicity, Kanye West has assembled every bad b***h up in Equinox in a strikingly familiar uniform: a copy and paste of his wife Kim Kardashian's style the very day she made fashion history by modeling the first look book to be comprised solely of paparazzi shots. 

The look that launched 1,000 klones!
The look that launched 1,000 klones!
(Photo: Splash News)

So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign. 🔥

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by I AM THE INFLUENCE (@amina.blue) on

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by Shannon and Shannade Clermont (@clermonttwins) on

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by Kristen Noel Crawley (@kristennoelcrawley) on

N👀KED #YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by @ elvgance on

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by SAMI MIRÓ (@samimiro) on

Leave it to Kanye to art direct a campaign that could flood the media so heavily, it would abolish any trace of his wife's severe cornrows misstep from just earlier this week.

The campaign taps a gaggle of models and creatives to bring the Kim K. effect to a whole new level — after all, there are droves of women beating their faces into a Kardashian-worthy contour on a daily basis. But you know it's real when Paris Hilton, who once hired Kim to clean her closet, is dressed up as Keeks. Though Paris once usurped Kiki in terms of popularity and notoriety, Kim has been able to stay relevant far past the aughts — and this look-a-like moment only further demonstrates how the tables have turned since the day of tabloid exclusives and weekly celeb DUI bookings.

Are you here for this campaign?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo from left: Splash News, Splash News)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style