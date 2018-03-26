See How This Color-Blind Makeup Artist Turned Her Disability Into A Career

Imagine the difficulty of a morning beauty routine that limits your choice of color because you are colorblind? This is what Andria Tomlin experiences every day, only she’s a professional makeup artist. Yes, she may be colorblind, but her makeup slay is real and recently she’s breaking some serious barriers in the beauty industry.

A post shared by AndiCake (@colorblindmua1) on Mar 22, 2018 at 5:53am PDT

Always knowing that she sees things a little differently, it wasn’t until she was 18 years old and took the standard dot test for the Air Force that she received confirmation that she was indeed unique. "I have a red and green sensitivity called Deuteranomaly,” Andria shared with Buzzfeed in a recent interview. “I struggle distinguishing reds, greens, browns, and oranges. The easiest colors for me to see are purple, blue and yellow." Choosing not to let being colorblind stop her from pursuing her dreams of being a makeup artist, Andria jumped into the beauty industry, and now she’s going viral for her amazing talent.

A post shared by AndiCake (@colorblindmua1) on Feb 13, 2018 at 6:20pm PST

Like it was her destiny, Andria began her career as a MUA after finding herself filling in when the makeup artist didn’t show up for the bride, even though she was the wedding and event planner. This eventually led her to move to Washington, D.C., and pursue work as a Sephora store manager, and the rest is history. Finding exceptional ways to perfectly blend skin tones with the proper foundations and using the right color palettes on her clients, Andria’s story has become a story of success. Catch a glimpse of the techniques she uses to choose the perfect colors – even opting to use technology!

Intrigued by her story, we had to know what made the “Color Blind Makeup Artist” such an asset to the beauty industry: “We have a lot of people breaking into the beauty industry via social media, and a lot of those people compare themselves to other artists,” Andria shared with BET Style exclusively. “I see the world differently. LITERALLY. I don't want to be a cookie-cutter makeup artist, and I want to share my own perspective with the world. The beauty industry is always looking for something different, and being color blind is definitely different.”

A post shared by AndiCake (@colorblindmua1) on Feb 2, 2018 at 6:22am PST

Inspired by her supportive husband to tell her story, Andria has gotten loads of responses since going viral: “Most have been positive and inspiring, but a few have been harsh and critical. I am happy that I have been able to influence a lot of women who are colorblind and were afraid to seek a career in fashion or beauty because of it. The best emails, DMs, messages and text have been from random blind makeup artists! I asked them where have they been all of my life!” And her message for everyone is encouraging: “I used to hide my colorblindness, but how can I hide when I was born to stand out? I love how Tyra Banks has stated that 'perfect is boring.' Everyone has something that makes them unique, and we need to embrace each other's differences. Chase your dreams, knock over the hurdles and sprint to your own success, because you only have one life to live and it should be for you.”

A post shared by AndiCake (@colorblindmua1) on Feb 5, 2018 at 7:26pm PST

Her favorite makeup brand: “MAC is my all-time favorite brand to use and work with; however, I don't discriminate. I have used everything from Dior to CoverGirl and everything in between.” We look forward to seeing what’s next for the makeup artist including her plans for a 100 percent customizable makeup line.

A post shared by AndiCake (@colorblindmua1) on Jan 20, 2018 at 9:36am PST

And celebrities that she’s eyeing for her next face beat? “Taraji P. Henson, Zendaya, Oprah, Lupita Nyong'o, oh, and of course Madea,” just to name a few.

Written by Tweety Elitou