See Teyana Taylor Snatch Off Her Wig And Slap Hubby Over "Oompa Loompa" Tease

You know you’re in a serious relationship when you’re willing to snatch off your wig in front of bae just to make a point!
That's exactly what happened on last night’s season premiere of Teyana Taylor and baller hubby Iman Shumpert's new reality show, Teyana & Iman.
Showing off their obvious chemistry on camera, Instagram's favorite couple gave us a glimpse into their everyday life, which consisted of small bickering over the temperature, a jab at Teyana's wig, wig flinging, and later resulted with a trade leaving Iman wearing the orange wig he described as Teyana’s "oompa loompa wig."
Yeah, you read that correctly!
See wig tossing clip below:
Taking to her ‘gram to recap the clip, Teyana simply made light of the moment captioning the video: “This n**** always trying me.”
Back on Iman’s ‘gram he showed his wifey lots of love calling her “so sexy!”
See what he was admiring for yourself:
You’ve got to love a couple who’s lighthearted! Honestly, we can't wait to see what's next!
