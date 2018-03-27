See Teyana Taylor Snatch Off Her Wig And Slap Hubby Over "Oompa Loompa" Tease

You know you’re in a serious relationship when you’re willing to snatch off your wig in front of bae just to make a point!

That's exactly what happened on last night’s season premiere of Teyana Taylor and baller hubby Iman Shumpert's new reality show, Teyana & Iman.

Showing off their obvious chemistry on camera, Instagram's favorite couple gave us a glimpse into their everyday life, which consisted of small bickering over the temperature, a jab at Teyana's wig, wig flinging, and later resulted with a trade leaving Iman wearing the orange wig he described as Teyana’s "oompa loompa wig."

Yeah, you read that correctly!

See wig tossing clip below: