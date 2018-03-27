See Teyana Taylor Snatch Off Her Wig And Slap Hubby Over "Oompa Loompa" Tease

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Actress Teyana Taylor (L) and NBA player Iman Shumpert attend the Globe Fashion Week X China Moment fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Art Beam on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)

See Teyana Taylor Snatch Off Her Wig And Slap Hubby Over "Oompa Loompa" Tease

Iman then wore it as an apology!

Published 6 days ago

You know you’re in a serious relationship when you’re willing to snatch off your wig in front of bae just to make a point!

That's exactly what happened on last night’s season premiere of Teyana Taylor and baller hubby Iman Shumpert's new reality show, Teyana & Iman.

Showing off their obvious chemistry on camera, Instagram's favorite couple gave us a glimpse into their everyday life, which consisted of small bickering over the temperature, a jab at Teyana's wig, wig flinging, and later resulted with a trade leaving Iman wearing the orange wig he described as Teyana’s "oompa loompa wig."

Yeah, you read that correctly!

See wig tossing clip below:

A post shared by Teyana & Iman (@teyanaandiman) on

Taking to her ‘gram to recap the clip, Teyana simply made light of the moment captioning the video: “This n**** always trying me.”

Back on Iman’s ‘gram he showed his wifey lots of love calling her “so sexy!”

See what he was admiring for yourself:

She’s so sexy! Don’t miss the “sexy” of #TeyanaAndIman on @VH1!

A post shared by Iman. (@imanshumpert) on

You’ve got to love a couple who’s lighthearted! Honestly, we can't wait to see what's next!

 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)

