Long Hair, Don’t Care! Tyga Debuts A Freshly Relaxed Hairdo

Tyga

Long Hair, Don’t Care! Tyga Debuts A Freshly Relaxed Hairdo

Clearly, he's taking note from Yung Joc.

Published Yesterday

Tyga is taking a page out of Yung Joc’s hair book by debuting a new straightened hairstyle.

The platinum-selling rapper posted a photo on Instagram wearing a white suit with a matching white hat with the caption reading, “Player sh*t only.” And after seeing the photo, he definitely looks like a character out of one of those old pimp movies.

Take a look for yourself at his new ‘do.

The 29-year-old father was also seen out in LA in a more casual look wearing a hoodie and black durag over his press out hair. According to Tyga’s hair surgeon, Craig Ziering, he has a hairline that everyone wants. So will celebs be lining up to try a straightened ‘do?

We’re not sure if he’s wearing the new look for a music video or just for fun. But listen, if you like it, we love it!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic,)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

Finding Justice

Sunday 8/7c

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC