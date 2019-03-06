Long Hair, Don’t Care! Tyga Debuts A Freshly Relaxed Hairdo

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Tyga is taking a page out of Yung Joc’s hair book by debuting a new straightened hairstyle.
The platinum-selling rapper posted a photo on Instagram wearing a white suit with a matching white hat with the caption reading, “Player sh*t only.” And after seeing the photo, he definitely looks like a character out of one of those old pimp movies.
Take a look for yourself at his new ‘do.
The 29-year-old father was also seen out in LA in a more casual look wearing a hoodie and black durag over his press out hair. According to Tyga’s hair surgeon, Craig Ziering, he has a hairline that everyone wants. So will celebs be lining up to try a straightened ‘do?
We’re not sure if he’s wearing the new look for a music video or just for fun. But listen, if you like it, we love it!
(Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic,)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS