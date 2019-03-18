Queen Things! Kelly Rowland Features 2 Black Girls Who Got Sent Home For Their Protective Styles In Her ‘Crown’ Music Video

Kelly Rowland is the unapologetic Black queen we didn’t know we needed to lead the natural hair revolution. She’s even enlisting the help of the two young girls who were sent home from school because of their braids to do so.

Kelly Rowland has partnered with Dove for their "Love Your Hair" campaign in order to tackle the topic of bullying as well as self-esteem in young girls with her song that deals with accepting your natural curls and coils, Crown. While the natural-hair anthem features a plethora of girls who have experienced bullying, Ms. Kelly opened up about her own natural hair journey and tapped two little girls who made headlines after they were discriminated against at school for their protective styles.

ICYMI: After Tokyo Vanity shared a video of her niece, Faith Fennidy, being sent home for her braided extensions, Faith’s story went viral as social media users and celebrities such as T.I. responded with anger and disgust at the Louisiana Catholic school’s policy. The Fennidy family went on to sue the school along with Tyrielle Davis’ family, another sixth grader who was also sent home because of her hair after the school had banned clip-ins and extensions.

With a song that tackles hair diversity, the two girls sharing their experiences about overcoming adversity when it comes to natural hair practices is a perfect fit! While New York City just made it illegal to discriminate against individuals with natural hair, there’s still a long way to go in terms of accepting Black women for their hair choices.

As many Black girls can attest to, the stigma, some might even say shame, that comes with rocking your natural hair or rocking protective styles in public is something that we’ve all had to deal with. Having to answer unwarranted questions from your white classmates or feeling like you won’t get a job are just the tip of the iceberg of what Black girls have to deal with when it comes to simply styling our hair.

Check out Kelly Rowland’s ‘Crown’ Video Below: