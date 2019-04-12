Rihanna May Be Prepping To Launch A 'Fenty Skin' Line – And Fans Are Freaking Out

Rihanna’s Fenty Brand has become a household name in just shy of two years. The superstar broke barriers with her skin-tone inclusive makeup line carrying foundations in 50 shades. Well, it looks like RiRi is going to have our skin feeling as good as she has us looking, as she allegedly prepares to launch a Fenty skincare line.

According to Page Six, a trademark listed under “Fenty Skin” was filed on March 25 on the U.S. Patent and Trademark office’s website. The registration is listed for goods and services and described as “medicated and non-medicated skin care, soap, body care, and personal care products; (excluding color cosmetics, perfume, and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools, and applicators."