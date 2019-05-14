Ty Dolla $ign Says His Fresh Neon Orange Mani-Pedi Is Better Than His Girlfriend's – And The Internet Has Thoughts

Rapper Ty Dolla $ign loves to experiment with his rock-star persona, from his bleached dreads to his tatted up body to his fashion choices! So it shouldn't come as a shocker that he decided to add a pop of color to his look with some freshly painted fingernails and toenails.

Can we just say that his toes are actually really nice!

The newly single rapper, who recently broke off his relationship to former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui, captioned the photo, "Her: your nails look better than mine Me: . 😂"

While everyone's worried about him painting his nails, we would like to know if he's hinting to having a new lady in his life! But back to the subject at hand...

Rappers getting their nails done and having some form of beauty routine isn't something new. Remember Snoop Dogg's dope nail art? But social media had some mixed reviews in Ty's comments section!

Some users were feeling his new paint job, commenting, "OMG so much flavor.. nails bomb lol," or "No toxic masculinity detected." But others weren't feeling his nails at all, saying, "I really don't get this generation anymore."

While there were a lot of strong opinions on his colorful beauty choice, Ty Dolla $ign was definitely still feeling himself regardless. #Unbothered