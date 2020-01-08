Rihanna Sets Her 2020 Intention To Disrupt The Beauty Industry Again With Latest Fenty Product

We are only a couple of days into the new decade, but Rihanna is starting 2020 strong!

The superstar-turned-mogul is disrupting the beauty industry yet again with a new Fenty Beauty mascara that will be launching next week. It's not a new album, but we'll take it!

RihRih shared the news to her 78 million Instagram followers. She said, "Ya done know that @fentybeauty was coming to dominate the mascara game too!! #FULLFRONTALMASCARA with a brush that lifts lashes on the fat side, and defines and curls on the flat side! Get it when it drops ‪on January 16th‬ at ‪fentybeauty.com"