Rihanna Sets Her 2020 Intention To Disrupt The Beauty Industry Again With Latest Fenty Product

Rihanna launches New Fenty Beauty Mascara

Rihanna Sets Her 2020 Intention To Disrupt The Beauty Industry Again With Latest Fenty Product

It's not an album, but we'll take it!

Published Yesterday

Written by Tira Urquhart

We are only a couple of days into the new decade, but Rihanna is starting 2020 strong!

The superstar-turned-mogul is disrupting the beauty industry yet again with a new Fenty Beauty mascara that will be launching next week. It's not a new album, but we'll take it! 

RihRih shared the news to her 78 million Instagram followers. She said, "Ya done know that @fentybeauty was coming to dominate the mascara game too!! #FULLFRONTALMASCARA with a brush that lifts lashes on the fat side, and defines and curls on the flat side! Get it when it drops ‪on January 16th‬ at ‪fentybeauty.com"

The Full Frontal Mascara will be available in a rich black shade named "Cuz I'm Black" on Fentybeauty.com, Sephora.com, and Sephora stores on Jan. 16. According to Fenty Beauty, this product is the "ultimate do-it-all mascara designed for a fully exposed lash look." 

We're still patiently waiting on Rih's R9 album, but in the meantime, we'll be lining up to purchase the mascara!

(Photo: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style