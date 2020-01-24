Good Genes Or Good Dr.?: Elizabeth Woods Sets The Record Straight About Jordyn Woods' Booty

Written by Tweety Elitou

Jordan Woods' glow up has many fans rejoicing! With an Instagram timeline filled with fabulous selfies, lavish vacays, details about her latest money moves, and even some workout inspiration, the adorable socialite has been living her best life since her public split with the Kardashian-Jenner family.



While most have commented on her social media voicing their enjoyment of seeing her win, others have been disparately searching for a reason to criticize. It seems as though, some trolls deemed the opportunity was Thursday (Jan. 23) when the 22-year-old posted a photo showing off her bodacious body.

Dressed in a skintight LBD that showed off her curves, Jordyn's hard work in the gym seems to have paid off, but not everyone was completely convinced her ass(sets) were all attributed to squats.

"No way that’s real," a user commented, while another rudely questioned, "Whose ur surgeon?" In defense of her daughter’s curves, Mama Woods jumped on social media to the record straight for trolls. (The post has since been removed.)

"@jordynwoods yes is my daughter which means she has my genetics,” Elizabeth Woods captioned a side-by-side photo of Jordyn and herself in a similar pose. “We have a** naturally! No one has gotten any butt lifts.. this is one of the craziest things that I keep reading..let’s focus on important things everyone and make a positive change ❤️." Bloop! That settles that. No plastic surgery there, just plain ol' good genetics. Thanks, Mama Woods!