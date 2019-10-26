Jordyn Woods Trolls The Internet By Flaunting Her Workout Accomplishments In This Barely-There Bodysuit

Proud of her workout accomplishments, the Secndnture owner posted a photo on Instagram wearing a barely-there bodysuit along with the caption, “Sorry I missed your calls.”

Jordyn Woods has been going hard in the gym, and it is quite apparent that her workout grind is paying off!

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Oct 25, 2019 at 7:44pm PDT

While we are not sure what she meant by her caption, we know she looks amazing!

Showing off her tiny waistline and flawless curves, quickly fans began to show their appreciation for her fitness inspiration.

"OMG YOU LOOK STUNNING," a fan posted in the comment section.

"You didn’t have to do us like this Jordyn," another chimed in.

Besides promoting her inclusive athleticwear line, the 22-year-old socialite recently shared with fans her new collaboration with B_ND to create stylishly colorful workout bands, available on October 29.