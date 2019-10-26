Jordyn Woods Trolls The Internet By Flaunting Her Workout Accomplishments In This Barely-There Bodysuit

Love & Basketball! O'Shea Jackson Jr. Steps Out With His Boo For A Lakers Game Date Night
Jordyn Woods has been going hard in the gym, and it is quite apparent that her workout grind is paying off!
Proud of her workout accomplishments, the Secndnture owner posted a photo on Instagram wearing a barely-there bodysuit along with the caption, “Sorry I missed your calls.”
While we are not sure what she meant by her caption, we know she looks amazing!
Showing off her tiny waistline and flawless curves, quickly fans began to show their appreciation for her fitness inspiration.
"OMG YOU LOOK STUNNING," a fan posted in the comment section.
"You didn’t have to do us like this Jordyn," another chimed in.
Besides promoting her inclusive athleticwear line, the 22-year-old socialite recently shared with fans her new collaboration with B_ND to create stylishly colorful workout bands, available on October 29.
In case you missed it, this wasn’t the first time Jordyn gave fans insight on her workout experience.
On Friday (Oct. 25), the curvaceous beauty posted an “accountability” video on Instagram showing off her progress in the gym.
“Summer bodies are made in the winter,” she told fans in the video showing off her oblique muscles.
With results like these, we couldn’t agree more!
(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
