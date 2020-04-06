It’s Official! Rihanna Says That Fenty Skin Is On The Way

Written by Tira Urquhart

Rihanna is back, and ready to take all of our money! The superstar singer turned businesswoman teased the launch of Fenty Skin in a recentinterview with British Vogue. While information is limited at the time, this line would expand on her reported $3 billion Fenty Beauty brand.

Of course, when Fenty Skin does hit the stores, we expect nothing less than top-notch quality. With RiRi’s proven track record, we’re pretty sure this new endeavor will be no different. In her chat with the magazine, the multi-talented mogul expands on why skincare is next for the Fenty name, along with her views on the harsh reality of skincare products. “Skincare, it’s the truth,” she explains. “It either works or it doesn’t. There’s nowhere to hide.” Rihanna's brand is all about quality, inclusion and diversity. She says she's still surprised when people come up to her and suggest that making products for a range of skin tones was a novel, revolutionary idea.

“I’m shocked by people saying, ‘Oh my God, what made you think of making makeup for black girls?’” she tells the outlet. “I’m like, ‘What? You thought this was, like, a marketing strategy? Like I’m a genius?’ It’s shocking most of the time, then it turns into disappointment that this is groundbreaking right now. In my mind, this was just normal.” We aren’t exactly sure when Fenty Skin is set to launch, but we’re already saving our coins and waiting with bated breath for further news. In the meantime, the release of her Summer Beauty collection for Fenty Beauty will be available at Sephora and Fenty Beauty’s online store starting April 17.