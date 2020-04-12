Keri Hilson Addresses Rumors She Had A Nose Job

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 15: Keri Hilson attends her Private Birthday Dinner at Agency Phipps Plaza on December 12, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Keri Hilson Addresses Rumors She Had A Nose Job

The singer-songwriter’s appearance came under scrutiny.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Keri Hilson tried to set the record straight when an Instagram user suggested that she wasn’t born with her perfect nose.

The exchange came on April 10 when the R&B artist posted a childhood family picture on her IG page in honor of National Siblings Day. She wrote a funny comment about her French roll hairdo.

 

However, that’s not what caught one of her follower’s attention. “Your nose job was spectacular. Excellent surgery,” they wrote.

Hilson didn’t appreciate the suggestion that she had plastic surgery. She wasted no time responding.

 “You can take that line a looooot of places BUT here. I’ve explained this a million times throughout the years. Anyone who knows me personally will tell you I’ve never touched any parts of my entire body & yes that includes my face. Now I did cover all bases for the professional skeptics?"

RELATED: Keri Hilson Admits She Hit ‘Rock Bottom’ In Emotional Confession To Psychic

The singer recently came under fire after spreading the conspiracy theory linking COVID-19 to wireless 5G technology. She posted some tweets and videos suggesting that radiation from the wireless networks make people more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus.

 

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style