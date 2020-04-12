Keri Hilson Addresses Rumors She Had A Nose Job

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Keri Hilson tried to set the record straight when an Instagram user suggested that she wasn’t born with her perfect nose.
The exchange came on April 10 when the R&B artist posted a childhood family picture on her IG page in honor of National Siblings Day. She wrote a funny comment about her French roll hairdo.
That one time I wore two french rolls & Decatured up the family pic...and that other time I wore a short jumpsuit & brought the yams to a classy white shoot. 🤦🏾♀️😂 Safe to say I’ve always been a well-intended rebel. Anyway, it’s #NationalSiblingsDay & I love all mine no matter what we go thru! ❤️ #Hilson5
However, that’s not what caught one of her follower’s attention. “Your nose job was spectacular. Excellent surgery,” they wrote.
Hilson didn’t appreciate the suggestion that she had plastic surgery. She wasted no time responding.
“You can take that line a looooot of places BUT here. I’ve explained this a million times throughout the years. Anyone who knows me personally will tell you I’ve never touched any parts of my entire body & yes that includes my face. Now I did cover all bases for the professional skeptics?"
The singer recently came under fire after spreading the conspiracy theory linking COVID-19 to wireless 5G technology. She posted some tweets and videos suggesting that radiation from the wireless networks make people more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus.
