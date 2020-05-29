Rihanna Wants You To Have Kissable Lips This Summer With These Sexy New Fenty Beauty Lipsticks

Rihanna is expanding the Fenty Beauty family with a new addition, Slip Shine lipstick. Arriving in 10 shades, Slip Shine’s semi-sheer, moisturizing formula applies in one swipe and is suited for everyday wear — or rather, your Zoom meetings, happy hours, and dates.

Ranging from nudes to bright pops of color, the line includes a variety of shades. Among them are “Quartz Candy,” a sheer, iridescent hue, “Makeout Break,” a lovely peach color and “Bubblerum” a gorgeous brown to name a few. Oh and of course, there’s “Thang, Thang,” a classic red for those who love a crimson lip.