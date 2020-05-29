Rihanna Wants You To Have Kissable Lips This Summer With These Sexy New Fenty Beauty Lipsticks

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Rihanna is expanding the Fenty Beauty family with a new addition, Slip Shine lipstick. Arriving in 10 shades, Slip Shine’s semi-sheer, moisturizing formula applies in one swipe and is suited for everyday wear — or rather, your Zoom meetings, happy hours, and dates.
Ranging from nudes to bright pops of color, the line includes a variety of shades. Among them are “Quartz Candy,” a sheer, iridescent hue, “Makeout Break,” a lovely peach color and “Bubblerum” a gorgeous brown to name a few. Oh and of course, there’s “Thang, Thang,” a classic red for those who love a crimson lip.
Fenty Beauty announced the upcoming release via their Instagram page.
“Hey Fenty Family, we're excited to share with y'all a lil something new that we had in the works! Our #SLIPSHINE Sheer Shiny Lipstick is droppin' in 10 easy-to-wear, creamy, and nourishing shades! Slip into the best of nudes to pops of shimmering color for all your facetime dates and virtual happy hours!” the caption read.
The new lipsticks will be available on June 5th at fentybeauty.com, and Sephora stores.
We can’t wait to pucker up with these new lipsticks!
(Photo: Getty Images)
