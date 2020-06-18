Zaya Wade Gets A Major Gig Photographing Gabrielle Union For The June Issue Of Self Magazine

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Gabrielle Union is turning up the heat as the cover star of Self magazine's June Issue, photographed by her stepdaughter, Zaya Wade.
In this cover profile, Union discusses parenting Black children in America, her love for her stepdaughter Zaya Wade and using her platform for good.
“Beyond proud of @zayawade shooting her 1st cover. She is a tremendous artist/writer & I'm so happy everyone gets a glimpse of what she can do. Seeing yourself through a child's eyes is quite illuminating & im grateful we got this opportunity from @selfmagazine,” Gabrielle says in her Instagram caption.
Gabrielle wore a peach blazer and white pants by Jonathan Simkhai with her natural tresses pulled back into a bun for the simple yet beautiful cover.
13-year-old Zaya is an LGBTQ+ activist and a natural behind the camera!
She captured her stepmom in a range of stunning shots around their California home. Gabby wore a Mara Hoffman bikini, a Jacquemus wrap dress, and a DKNY trench styled to perfection.
We love these photos and enjoy watching Zaya blossom! We Can’t wait to see what she does next!
(Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
