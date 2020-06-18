Zaya Wade Gets A Major Gig Photographing Gabrielle Union For The June Issue Of Self Magazine

Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade, Gabrielle Union

Zaya Wade Gets A Major Gig Photographing Gabrielle Union For The June Issue Of Self Magazine

Wow, at 13 what was your summer job?

Published 11 hours ago

Gabrielle Union is turning up the heat as the cover star of Self magazine's June Issue, photographed by her stepdaughter, Zaya Wade

In this cover profile, Union discusses parenting Black children in America, her love for her stepdaughter Zaya Wade and using her platform for good.

“Beyond proud of @zayawade shooting her 1st cover. She is a tremendous artist/writer & I'm so happy everyone gets a glimpse of what she can do. Seeing yourself through a child's eyes is quite illuminating & im grateful we got this opportunity from @selfmagazine,” Gabrielle says in her Instagram caption.

Related | Zaya Wade And Her Dad Dwyane Show Off New Coordinated Hair Color

 

View this post on Instagram

Beyond proud of @zayawade shooting her 1st cover. She is a tremendous artist/writer & I'm so happy everyone gets a glimpse of what she can do. Seeing yourself through a child's eyes is quite illuminating & im grateful we got this opportunity from @selfmagazine "The safety of assimilation was an illusion. “You cannot price your way out of, educate your way out of, move yourself away from racism, anti-Blackness, discrimination, homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia,” she said. “All of those things exist no matter how successful you are. No matter how you speak. They exist. So this idea of teaching our children to constantly be shape-shifting to make themselves more palatable or less scary for people who are committed to oppressing you anyway, no matter what you do, I rejected it. I started to reject that.” 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 @carolynkylstra

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Gabrielle wore a peach blazer and white pants by Jonathan Simkhai with her natural tresses pulled back into a bun for the simple yet beautiful cover.

13-year-old Zaya is an LGBTQ+ activist and a natural behind the camera!

She captured her stepmom in a range of stunning shots around their California home. Gabby wore a Mara Hoffman bikini, a Jacquemus wrap dress, and a DKNY trench styled to perfection.

We love these photos and enjoy watching Zaya blossom! We Can’t wait to see what she does next!

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style