Zaya Wade Gets A Major Gig Photographing Gabrielle Union For The June Issue Of Self Magazine

Gabrielle Union is turning up the heat as the cover star of Self magazine's June Issue, photographed by her stepdaughter, Zaya Wade.

In this cover profile, Union discusses parenting Black children in America, her love for her stepdaughter Zaya Wade and using her platform for good.

“Beyond proud of @zayawade shooting her 1st cover. She is a tremendous artist/writer & I'm so happy everyone gets a glimpse of what she can do. Seeing yourself through a child's eyes is quite illuminating & im grateful we got this opportunity from @selfmagazine,” Gabrielle says in her Instagram caption.

