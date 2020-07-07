Erykah Badu's Daughter Puma Celebrates Her 16th Birthday With A Makeover From A Celebrity Hairstylist

Written by Tweety Elitou

Erykah Badu and rapper The D.O.C. couldn’t hide the excitement in their eyes as their daughter Puma Sabti Curry celebrated her 16th birthday with a stunning hair makeover.

All dressed up for the festivities in a bright orange dress, Puma looked adorable as she prepared for her “COVID Sweet 16 Party.”

We spoke to celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Wright to get details about Puma’s flawless hair transformation, which involved a bright red wig. “It was so sweet to see Puma get her hair done. She’s growing up,” Jonathan told BET Digital exclusively.

Known for slaying fierce and colorful wigs for his celebrity clientele, including Megan Thee Stallion and SZA, the famous hairstylist knew he wanted the birthday girl to come out of her comfort zone to mark her big milestone. “[Puma] wanted to go natural,” he shared. “I told her, ‘Baby, this is your Sweet 16. You are not going natural. You need something to make your skin pop.'" As Ms. Badu looked on with pride, Jonathan went to work, resulting in Puma being practically speechless when she saw her stylish red tresses and flawless makeup by Imani. “It was legendary,” he expressed.

After striking a few poses during an at-home photo shoot, Puma headed to her private birthday bash. RELATED | Erykah Badu Singing With Her Teenage Daughter, Puma, Will Blow You Away

While their daughter danced the night away, proud parents Erykah and D.O.C. decided to record this sweet birthday message for their baby girl.

From recapping on the day she was born to discussing the important role she plays in their lives, it is clear from the video that Puma is not only blessed but also loved dearly. Let’s continue to spread the love. Join us in wishing the Puma a happy birthday!