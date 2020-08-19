Saweetie Sends Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Her Brand Of Edge Control For Their Daughters

Baby hairs are about to be laid!

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kim Kardashian and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are about to have their edges laid thanks to rapper Saweetie

In case you missed it, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently did a haul on her Instagram Stories showing all the luxe items she received from her celebrity friends, and noticeably on the list included Edge Fixer Glued x Saweetie ($6.99).

“[Saweetie] this smells SO GOOD,” Kim wrote on the IG post showing the pile of edge control gifted to her by the rapper. “OMG, I can’t wait to use this!!!”

Kim’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner also received the popular hair product.

If we know Kim and Kanye West’s 7-year-old daughter North West like we think we do, the beauty mogul in the making is already planning her next hairstyle—baby hairs included! 

(Photos: Jemal Countess/FilmMagic, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

