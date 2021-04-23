Cardi B’s Latest Business Venture Has The Potential To Shake Up The Beauty Industry For Good!

Cardi B wasn’t lying when she rapped, big bags bussin’!

According to TMZ, the Up rapper wants parts in the multi-billion dollar beauty industry, and recently filed a trademark for ‘Bardi Beauty.’

That’s right! Based on the documentation placed on behalf of Washpoppin’ Inc., Cardi is hoping to release a variety of products including cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare, nail polish, and more.

The news comes after her announcement back in March revealing her interest in creating her own haircare brand. “This year I will be coming out with a hair line that I've been working on at home for my hair and my daughters,” the mother-of-one wrote on Instagram.