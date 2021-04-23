Cardi B’s Latest Business Venture Has The Potential To Shake Up The Beauty Industry For Good!

Trending:

The rapper is once again making 'money moves.'

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Cardi B wasn’t lying when she rapped, big bags bussin’! 

According to TMZ, the Up rapper wants parts in the multi-billion dollar beauty industry, and recently filed a trademark for ‘Bardi Beauty.’ 

That’s right! Based on the documentation placed on behalf of Washpoppin’ Inc., Cardi is hoping to release a variety of products including cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare, nail polish, and more. 

The news comes after her announcement back in March revealing her interest in creating her own haircare brand. “This year I will be coming out with a hair line that I've been working on at home for my hair and my daughters,” the mother-of-one wrote on Instagram.

The inspiration reportedly was subsequent to some fans assuming that ethnicity and race dictate the length of hair and other features. “Being Hispanic/Latina doesn't make your hair long,” she added.

Cardi joins a long list of celebrities who successfully entered the beauty sphere, including Venus Williams, Jennifer Lopez, and Rihanna.

Are we the only ones counting down to the days when ‘Bardi Beauty’ is a regular part of our wash day routine? We didn’t think so. Lucky for you, we'll keep you updated on the launch as news becomes available. 

(Photo: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

