Drink, Anyone?: Cardi B Reportedly Files ‘WAP’ Trademark For Beverages, Fashion, And More

It is only a matter of time before “WAP” becomes more than a hit single by rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion . Soon, it will be a lifestyle with wearable fashion and yummy drinks!

According to TMZ, Cardi has filed to trademark “WAP” for a wide range of uses including clothing, headwear, footwear, jewelry, backpacks, handbags, fanny packs, and luggage.

The famous rapper even filed to have the three-letter word plastered on branded beverages including beer and liquor, mineral waters, energy drinks, fruit juices, and sodas.

RELATED | Cardi B Reveals ‘WAP’ Almost Wasn't Released

ICYMI: The trademark filed on September 23 comes weeks after the 27-year-old “Money” rapper dropped her waterproof merch—including raincoats and umbrellas—emblazoned with the graffitied acronym “WAP” and sexy promotional images of herself with Megan.

We think it is safe to say that more “WAP” is on its way! In the meantime, you may want to grab an umbrella ($25) because we are predicting her upcoming fashion will be taking our social media by storm!