Makeup Trends To Expect On The Red Carpet At The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021

A glam squad can either make or break a look. This holds especially true when it comes to glowing on the red carpet. We personally find that flawless makeup can make a world of difference when it comes to putting your best foot forward on the step-and-repeat. So, what kind of look should you go for to wow onlookers? It’s all up to personal opinion. However, celebrity makeup artist Magen Grays is positive that stars will be going all out this year at the BET Hip Hop Awards. 2021.

“Celebrities are looking to make bold statements this year. With little to no award shows last year due to Covid-19, I believe stars are looking to make their mark on the red carpet,” she explains, before predicting we’ll see a lot of smoldering eyeliner, brightly colored mascara, volumized lashes, neutrals and earth tones eyeshadows, and bold lip colors at this year’s show.