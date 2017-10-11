See The Outrageous Designer Looks Monica Brown And Her Kids Are Wearing On Vacation In The Mountains

It seems like fall just got here, but the kids are already out for fall break. Well, at least Monica Brown’s kids are. The singer’s Insta feed has been filled with pics from their family vacation, featuring a backdrop of nature in Park City, Utah. But don’t let the scenery fool you, we couldn’t help but notice how the fam matched their fly with the natural backdrop as they embarked on outdoor excursions.

First up, the boys and the ski lift into the mountains.

Monica’s sons showed brotherly love while rocking luxury looks from retailer ChildsPlay Clothing, the younger one in a $350 Gucci bomber and a bee print Gucci polo.

Today we went Fly Fishing and WOW what an experience !!! @rockohill was the first to catch a fish 🐠.... Thank you MayFly Fishing ... Coup had the magic Fishing Rod today... All big fish LOL A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Oct 8, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Romelo was fly fishing in a $300 Burberry lightweight quilted jacket and Redington fly fishing waders.

@__shannon__brown__ took his fishing to new levels.. He caught several large 🐠 fish .. one being the White Fish which they say is rare!!! He was down to give me some needed assistance first 😉 A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Oct 8, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

As for Monica’s husband, Shannon – he kept it sporty and cute assisting the wifey while fishing in a Redington wader as well and FILA track jacket under. As for the Ladies…

Our Little Princess @laiyahshannon loves getting involved ... She helped harness several of the dogs before going out on a practice run @lunalobosdogsledding ... I love seeing her bundled up in winter clothes LOL... I got them all from @childsplayclothing 💖 A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Monica’s baby girl, Laiyah, also hit the fly fishing scene in matching waders, swaddled with a hooded $375 Burberry puffer like her brother. She also wore the cutest hot pink winter wear while helping harness sled dogs, all from ChildsPlay clothing boutique, which houses luxury fashions for the kids.

And as for the singer herself, she looked fly throughout the entire trip but this last look, seriously, is straight from an ad. Monica posed in front of a lift in a red Pologeorgis fur collared coat (the shorter version of this coat is $1,500), Ugg boots, and jeans from the La La Anthony collection. You better support your friend, sis; business might be extra booming after this post. We hope they had a great time during their vacay; we sure did with all these fits. Hopefully we can get an invite to tag along on the next one. Well, maybe two years from now, so we have time to save coins for our looks.

Written by Shalaeya Brown