See The $30K Balmain Jacket Gucci Mane Is Rocking In His New Video

Issa entry level salary.

Published 2 hours ago

Gucci Mane leveled up for the fall in a $30K jacket! #StyleGoals.

Jacket cost a 30ball! 30k 💰

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

The Ice Cream Mane rocked a $30K studded jacket from the Balmain FW2017 collection. Gucci copped the superstar status jacket straight from the runway, of course. 

Guwop and Dolla $ign.... ENORMOUS video! 🎥🎥🍦💵

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

The details are insanely dope: two eagles to complement the feather-like sleeves as well as gold embellishments and studs covering the jacket to add that popping wow factor. The jacket oozed “MONEY.” 

(Photo: Peter White/Getty Images)

If this guy's got $30K to drop on a jacket, we can only imagine how fly his wedding tux is going to be this week when he says "I do" to Keyshia Ka'oir. We will be watching because we know he's going to be keeping it fresh and Gucci.

Written by Maurice Marcel

(Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

