See The Tight Bodysuit That Got Lil Kim In Some Trouble

Lil Kim and Remy Ma may have had beef in the past but that’s all behind them now as the two have gotten older, wiser, and grown thicker. Last month, these ladies dropped the “Wake Me Up” single and video in which they both appeared with snatched waists and since then they’ve held up our expectations.

Before a recent performance, Lil Kim and Remy posed for a photo op backstage and talk about servin’ face. The ladies blessed their photog and the gram with a killer pose in killer clothes.