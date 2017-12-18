See The Tight Bodysuit That Got Lil Kim In Some Trouble

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
Lil Kim and Remy Ma may have had beef in the past but that’s all behind them now as the two have gotten older, wiser, and grown thicker. Last month, these ladies dropped the “Wake Me Up” single and video in which they both appeared with snatched waists and since then they’ve held up our expectations.
Before a recent performance, Lil Kim and Remy posed for a photo op backstage and talk about servin’ face. The ladies blessed their photog and the gram with a killer pose in killer clothes.
Lil Kim wore a custom, multi-colored Venus Prototype latex bodysuit and custom white fur by designer Duckie Confetti. She paired with $1,495 black patent YSL booties. Although some haters had a lot to say about the Queen Bee's curves in the suit, Lil Kim politely clapped back to shut it down. Pullin' off latex ain't easy, y'all, but she did a damn good job.
While Remy opted for a custom fur Givenchy blue jersey that coincided perfectly with her hair, white booty shorts and thigh-high boots.
Are you here for the Remy Ma and Lil Kim duo glow-up?
(Photo: Lil Kim via Instagram)
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
Jasmine Jordan just launched her own sneaker.
COMMENTS