EJ Johnson's $4K Sparkling Pink Gucci Dress Is Peak Holiday Style

Published Yesterday

Let's face it: one of our favorite parts of the holiday season is dressing up. Between layering, statements pieces and, of course, plenty of sparkle, the holidays indulge us in normalizing our most extra styling desires.

EJ Johnson needs no invitation to serve a look — but last night, his holiday slayage was one for the books.

Celebrating his sister Elisa's birthday last night, EJ turned up styling in a $3,980 crystal-embroidered, ribbed knit dress from sparkle-happy label Gucci. Some thigh-high velvet boots and a full-on mink coat took this 'fit to a whole 'nother level. 

Are you here for this look? We are.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

