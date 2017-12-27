Flu Who? Rihanna 'Does Sick' Better Than Everyone Else In A Sexy AF Red Dress

As if we needed another reason to crown Rihanna as the fashion G.O.A.T, she finds another way to impress us. Does her greatness ever take a day off?
Even while sick, the 29-year-old singer still stays on her slay. Evidence below:
Can we take a moment to admire her fly? Dressed in a sexy red dress by Christopher Kane (Spring 2018 RTW collection) and René Caovilla heels, RiRi took to the 'gram to be a stunna while sharing in the caption she wasn't feeling 100%: "When you sick af but yo friend let you wear his dress! Thanks @christopherkane I feel better already."
Yup, once again confirmation that she's always on! Who else do you know that can get 3.6 million likes on a photo while under the weather?
We'll wait.
