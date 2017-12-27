Flu Who? Rihanna 'Does Sick' Better Than Everyone Else In A Sexy AF Red Dress

Off day? Never Rih.

Published 12 hours ago

As if we needed another reason to crown Rihanna as the fashion G.O.A.T, she finds another way to impress us. Does her greatness ever take a day off?

Even while sick, the 29-year-old singer still stays on her slay. Evidence below: 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Can we take a moment to admire her fly? Dressed in a sexy red dress by Christopher Kane (Spring 2018 RTW collection) and René Caovilla heels, RiRi took to the 'gram to be a stunna while sharing in the caption she wasn't feeling 100%: "When you sick af but yo friend let you wear his dress! Thanks @christopherkane I feel better already."

Yup, once again confirmation that she's always on! Who else do you know that can get 3.6 million likes on a photo while under the weather?

We'll wait.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Rihanna via Instagram)

